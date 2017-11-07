$25K Reward Offered For Info On Woman Missing Since Day Of Her Baby Shower

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI Baltimore Field Office has announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information about Akia Shawnta Eggleston, who went missing when she was eight months pregnant.

Eggleston, 23, did not show up for her baby shower in early May, and has not been seen since.

On that day, family members said they found her apartment nearly cleaned out. Police first thought this was a clue that she walked off on her own.

In July, Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said they had come to believe that foul play may have been involved in her disappearance. Eggleston also left behind a young daughter.

She is 4-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of cherries on her left shoulder blade. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

