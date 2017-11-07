It’s 2017, Which Means You Can Buy A Ranch Dressing Keg

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hidden Valley Ranch’s holiday gift outlet is offering a ranch keg this year.

It’s a 9.7-inch mini keg, but it still holds a whopping five liters of ranch dressing.

“Special inside coating meets FDA specifications and keeps the ranch tasting fresh,” according to the product description.

And the $50 price tag includes a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch.

You can pre-order any of the outlet items, but shipping doesn’t begin until Dec. 11.

Also for sale, a ranch fountain with a skirt, a Christmas tree ornament and various clothing items, including slippers.

