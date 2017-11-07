Silver Alert Activated For Missing Maryland 81-Year-Old

Filed Under: Missing, Silver Alert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been activated in Maryland for a 81-year-old man who was last seen at 9 a.m. in Huntingtown.

Ernest Cleo Tolley was wearing brown pants, a light blue jacket and a blue VFW baseball cap. He also wears glasses. He is believed to be driving a 2013 green Toyota Highlander with Maryland license plate, 02368CF.

If you seen Tolley, contact the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400 or dial 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch