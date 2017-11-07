Silver Alert Activated For Missing Maryland 81-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been activated in Maryland for a 81-year-old man who was last seen at 9 a.m. in Huntingtown.
Ernest Cleo Tolley was wearing brown pants, a light blue jacket and a blue VFW baseball cap. He also wears glasses. He is believed to be driving a 2013 green Toyota Highlander with Maryland license plate, 02368CF.
If you seen Tolley, contact the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400 or dial 911.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook