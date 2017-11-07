Target In Mondawmin Mall Set To Close In February

Filed Under: Local TV, Mondawmin Mall, Target

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target is set to close its store in Mondawmin Mall in February.

The store is one of a dozen locations around the country that will be closing.

A spokesperson for the retailer said that all eligible employees will be offered jobs at other area Targets.

“This decision was not made lightly,” spokesperson Kristy Welker said. “We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed. Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch