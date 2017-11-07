Target In Mondawmin Mall Set To Close In February

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target is set to close its store in Mondawmin Mall in February.
The store is one of a dozen locations around the country that will be closing.
A spokesperson for the retailer said that all eligible employees will be offered jobs at other area Targets.
“This decision was not made lightly,” spokesperson Kristy Welker said. “We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed. Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability.”
