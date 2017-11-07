Three-Year-Old’s Alleged Killer Due In Court, Attorneys To Argue Government Is Withholding Evidence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 3-year-old girl in Baltimore in 2014 is expected to make a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Attorneys for 28-year-old Terrell Plummer will argue the government is withholding evidence in his case.

Plummer could face the federal death penalty for killing McKenzie Elliott. He was charged in the spring along with eight other alleged members of the Old York Road Money gang.

Plummer’s attorneys are complaining the government is withholding documents related to witnesses who identify Plummer as the shooter as well as analysis of a bullet trajectory expert who reconstructed the shooting.

Federal prosecutors say Plummer’s demands are “improper, extreme and premature.

Three-year-old McKenzie Elliott was hit by an errant bullet while standing on a porch in the 3600 block of Old York Road on August 1, 2014. Prosecutors say their theory of the case is that Plummer carried out the shooting to protect the gang’s drug territory. His attorneys also say that “some witnesses will place Mr. Plummer as the individual who shot at the victims, while others will testify that Plummer confessed tot he shooting to them.”

No murder weapon was recovered and there was no DNA or fingerprint evidence. Attorneys say “if the shooting was gang-related and for a gang furthering purpose, then all the members of the gang at the scene of the shooting shared this motivation. ”

The government said it is withholding information due to safety concerns, which it is allowed to do.

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to start at 2:30 p.m..

