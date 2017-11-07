Weather Blog: Chilly Temperatures Coming In

Hi Everyone!

Yesterday we got a break from Mother Nature. As I was writing this blog, yesterday morning, rain was moving through Western Maryland, and on its way here. The mountains, and a couple of other factors,  did a job on that rain. And we ended up with a pretty good day. Not pretty, but pretty good. Today we will not be as fortunate.

A Low, that was to bring us rain tomorrow, has sped up and rain will be our forecast today.

Temps, today, are not going above the upper 40’s. The normal is 60°.  And as we discussed yesterday, here, a chill is going to descend on the Mid-Atlantic. As we move through the “five day.”

Combine that with the early dusk, and evening, and you have the look and feel of Fall. And yesterday for the first time I could smell the new season. That smell of leaves, and the cooling Earth, No turning back now!

MB!

