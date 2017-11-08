State Police: Officer Stole Painkillers From Evidence Room

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Investigators say a longtime Maryland police officer repeatedly stole painkillers from a police evidence room and a police-maintained prescription drop box.
State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt said in a news release that 38-year-old Aberdeen police Lt. Daniel E. Gosnell has been charged with misconduct in office and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
State police say Gosnell consumed various drugs he stole including oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. Authorities believe the thefts occurred between February 2016 and August 2017.
Gosnell is an 18-year veteran of the department. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
