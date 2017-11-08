Student Has Puncture Wound After Fight At Maryland School; Police Investigating

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fight at Annapolis High School, in which one student was taken to a local hospital with a puncture wound.

Anne Arundel County Police Department officers were called to the school Wednesday, just before 10:45 a.m., about a fight.

Responding officers found one juvenile that had a superficial puncture wound. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a minor injury.

Police found that at least five juveniles were involved in the fight, and those students are being interviewed.

Authorities are not yet sure what caused the puncture wound, as no weapon has been found.

Annapolis High School has resumed normal activity.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook