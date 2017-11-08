Appeals Court To Hold Full Hearing On Trump Travel Ban

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has decided to hold a full hearing on a challenge to the latest version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Last month, a judge in Maryland granted a nationwide preliminary injunction against the ban, which sought to place travel restrictions on citizens of eight countries. A judge in Hawaii also issued a ruling blocking the ban.

The Trump administration has appealed both rulings.

This week, the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond voted to grant a full hearing on the Maryland challenge on Dec. 8. Typically, a three-judge panel of the court hears appeals.

Three Maryland lawsuits allege that restricting travel for citizens of predominantly Muslim countries violates the U.S. Constitution.

The White House has said the restrictions are aimed at keeping the American people safe.

