Charles Village Woman Robbed Of Car Less Than A Week In Neighborhood

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A woman said she moved to the Charles Village neighborhood less than a week ago because she thought it was safe, but she says shes’s now watching her back after a violent encounter.

May Chung said two suspects, possibly teens, jumped her and then took her Honda.

“I thought my life was in danger,” said Chung, who is a PhD student at UMBC. “I felt just so helpless in that moment. This car came and these two men like jumped out of the car, so at that moment I knew they were going to chase me because they said something like ‘get her’ or something like that.”

Chung said she was returning home just after midnight Monday when the suspects attacked her on Guilford Avenue.

“I was just running this way and I was probably around here that I was on the ground, they yanked my keys away from me, they got back into the car and they sped off.”

In recent weeks, Baltimore City has been plagued with reports of young people attacking innocent victims from Federal Hill to the Inner Harbor.

One woman said her daughter was attacked on Halloween.

“She was stomped, she was kicked, she was punched, she was hit in the head with a bat,” Kia Martin said.

The problem has become so notable, just this week commissioner Kevin Davis of the Baltimore Police Department announced plain-clothes officers will be dispatched across the City.

“We cannot look at juveniles committing violent crimes as mischievous behavior,” Davis said. “It’s not mischievous behavior, it’s a violent crime and people are getting hurt.”

Police say they’re investigating Chung’s attack in Charles Village.

“It’s disturbing that it’s happened here, if it happens another time on this block, I’ll be freaked out,” said Eric Hoel of Baltimore.

Chung says her 2015 Honda is still missing. It had North Carolina tags: DDL6841.

“I was thinking about moving, but I really think I wanted to stay here and invest in the community,” she said.

Chung said she got some scrapes and bruises and she’s shaken up, but other than that, she’s OK.

Detectives want for anyone with information to call them at 410-366-6341.

