Maryland Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man is behind bars after police report finding child pornography on his electronic devices.
23-year-old Austin Whyte has been charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.
The investigation into Whyte began after the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child porn was being distributed from a Maryland address.
The task force found that the child porn was being sent from Whyte’s home in Accokeek, and they got a warrant to search the home.
Authorities served the search warrant Wednesday morning, and seized several electronic devices.
A search of those devices found multiple child pornography files on it, according to Maryland State Police.
