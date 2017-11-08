Police Arrest 6 People Accused Of Dealing Heroin, Crack, Prescription Pills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested six people accused of dealing heroin, crack cocaine, and prescription pills in Howard County.

The investigation began after the Howard County Police Department was told that 31-year-old Brandon Dews, who was out on $75,000 bond after being arrested on drug charges in April, was selling drugs from an apartment in the 11300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway.

Police investigated, and found that while Dews was awaiting trial, he was using the apartment in Columbia to sell drugs.

A search warrant was served at the apartment, and authorities found Dews and five other people inside.

They arrested all six people inside the apartment after finding drugs and other drug paraphernalia.

Catherine Beebe, 55, Carlos Black, 33, Sierra Kosh, 25, Grafton Lucas, 26, and Everett Morris, 51, were arrested on drug possession and drug distribution charges.

Police report that there have been 45 overdose deaths and 144 non-fatal overdoses in Howard County so far in 2017.

Police ask the public to report any suspected drug activity by calling (410) 290-DRUG. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone who needs help for opioid abuse can call (800) 422-0009.

