Fells Point Restaurant Selected As Best Place In Maryland For A Sandwich

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Fells Point restaurant has the honor of having the best sandwich in Maryland according to the Travel and Leisure magazine.

Millennial-ran Ekiben in Baltimore has been selected as the best place in the state to grab a sandwich.

It’s the happy customers that put Ekiben on top. Travel and Leisure used a Yelp algorithm that ranked sandwich shops by reviews and ratings.

“Yeah, I love it. It’s very good,” one customer said.

Ekiben was started by three UMBC buddies, Steve Chu, Joe and Ephrem, who met building building homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Now a few years later, the crew is making headline-worthy sandwiches in a bustling spot on Eastern Avenue.

“The whole team just really cares about what they’re doing, and we just want to put forward a really great product for Baltimore,” Chu said.

One of the unique things about the sandwich is the steamed bun. It never gets direct heat from the oven, and it keeps customers coming back.

“So what you get is a really, really soft and fluffy bun. Kind of like angel food cake meets heaven,” Chu said.

“It’s really nice for me, because the soft bun actually tastes quite nice, instead of simple bread,” another customer said.

After receiving the honor:

“We actually bought some champagne, we celebrated. it was a lot of fun! Super humbling,” Chu said.

Ekiben describes itself as Asian fusion, the owners say they’re always looking for new twists to add to the menu.

Travel and Leisure’s list includes the top sandwich shop in all 50 states, plus Washington D.C.

