I-95 SB Past Tydings Bridge Shut Down Due to Major Crash

Filed Under: Local TV, Maryland, Maryland State Police
Police say it appears one tractor trailer rear ended the other causing a hazmat crew to be called.
Officials are also telling people to take Exit 93 and to use Route 40.
The crash caused two injuries with two non-life threatening injuries.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch