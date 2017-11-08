I-95 SB Past Tydings Bridge Shut Down Due to Major Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have closed all lanes on I-95 Southbound between the Tydings Bridge and MD 155 after a serious crash Wednesday morning.
The crash involves two tractor trailers.
Police say it appears one tractor trailer rear ended the other causing a hazmat crew to be called.
Officials are also telling people to take Exit 93 and to use Route 40.
The crash caused two injuries with two non-life threatening injuries.
