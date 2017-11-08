Volunteers Pack Holiday Meals For The Needy At Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The government estimates that one in seven Americans don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

The Maryland Food Bank is packing tens of thousands of holiday meals at Camden Yards this year versus their warehouse.

Hot dogs and beer are usually found at the main concourse in Orioles Park but Wednesday corn bread and green beans were more common.

“So we get a little closer to downtown, Transamerica, M&T, organizations that are physically downtown, easier for them to bring some volunteers,” said Maryland Food Bank CEO Carmen Del Guercio.

Each year in July, the WJZ family mans the turn styles to collect money used for the meals provided by the Maryland Food Bank.

“Oh it makes me feel good to be able to help other people because I feel like I have a very nice life, good kids, great husband, all that and just want to give back to help other people,” volunteer Ann McAulifffe said.

“It will definitely lead to more volunteering and it will definitely be this one if nothing else,” first time volunteer Stacy Robinson said.

The 12,000 meals packed Wednesday are part of a larger effort by the food bank to provide 50,000 holiday meals across Maryland.

