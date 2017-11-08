Maryland Woman Charged With DUI After Pedestrian Hit

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware state police have charged a Maryland woman with drunken driving after a 72-year-old man was struck by a car in a shopping center parking lot.

Authorities say the incident happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday as 50-year-old Melissa F. Nearing of Greenbelt, Maryland, was exiting the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store in Rehoboth Beach.

Police say Nearing failed to see a man crossing an access road to the dimly lit parking lot.

Police say evidence revealed that Nearing was intoxicated, and she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The unidentified victim was taken to Beebe Medical center and later transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)