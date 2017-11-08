A Look At Why Mondawmin Mall Target Is Closing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target is planning to shut down a dozen stores nationwide, including one in west Baltimore.

Target, which operates more than 1,700 stores across the country, will be shutting down its store at Mondawmin Mall.

The retailer said it made the decision to close their underperforming locations, which includes the one here in Baltimore.

“It’s terrible, it’s really convenient for shoppers in the neighborhood,” said Baltimore resident Danard Wadell.

Some consumers are upset to see it go, especially those who depend on the store’s pharmacy and products.

“People who live in the area and rely on this particular pharmacy, that’s definitely going to hurt them in a negative way, because then they need to find somewhere else to find their medications,” said Nariko Taylor, who lives in Baltimore.

The National Retail Federation says a majority of consumers now shop online, forcing retailers, like Target, to redirect their focus.

Target released a statement saying:

“This decision was not made lightly. We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed. Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability.”

Baltimore’s mayor says this is a sign that malls need to rethink how they do business to attract customers.

“Let me just say we are not giving up on Target,” said Mayor Catherine Pugh. “I’m having conversations, we will continue to have conversations, but at the same time, we are looking at what do we do next, because there always has to be a plan A, B, C, D.”

The Mondawmin Mall Target employs about 134 people.

The company is offering their eligible store team members the option to transfer to another Target in the area.

A disappointing announcement forcing their customers and employees to now explore other options.

Target will keep the 12 stores, including the one at the Mondawmin Mall, open through the holiday season, and will be closing them next year on February 3.

This is the only Target closing in the northeast region.

