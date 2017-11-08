Pompeian Has Provided Big Business For Baltimore For More Than 100 Years

BALTMORE (WJZ)– Making companies feel at home in the City is a Baltimore business priority.

You may have a bottle of Pompeian olive oil in your kitchen because it is produced right in Baltimore.

From the hills of Tuscany to Pulaski Highway, the taste of Italy has been produced in the City since 1906 and it’s the only national brand to import oils in bulk to blend and bottle.

Walmart is committed to support American jobs and the Baltimore company fits the bill.

“What a great company and corporation you are for Baltimore,” said Mayor Catherine Pugh.

For 100 years, Pompeian has produced the leading national brand of live oil in the Unite States. Sales to Walmart have grown 238 percent since 2015, and within an increased product line outpaces total U.S. growth in Walmart’s olive oil category by 9 percent.

“Big numbers, right? Huge,” said Joe Quinn of Walmart. “But here’s the thing about economic development, those are very big big numbers but there’s also the number one. I was walking in here today and met a couple of great women who said to me ‘our company’s just down the road. We have made the labels for the oil for 65 years.'”

It’s how economic engines are built, Pompeian’s success has led to wage increase, job creation and investments in community projects.

“We really believe in our mission which is to provide high quality product at the best value possible to every single consumer in the United States,” Pompeian CEO Mouna Aissaoui said.

Pompeian has had a 30 percent increase in jobs and a $3 to $5 million investment in local manufacturing to benefit Baltimore.

The company has also committed to investing $1 million to community projects over the nest ten years.

