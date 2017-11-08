Pope Francis: ‘Mass Is Not A Show,’ Put Down Cell Phones

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pope Francis is telling Catholics to put down their cell phones during Mass.

On Wednesday, he criticized priests and bishops who take pictures with their cell phones during the service.

“The priest says ‘lift up your hearts,'” Reuters quotes the pontiff as saying in front of tens of thousands of people at his weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square. “He does not say, ‘lift up your cell phones to take pictures.’”

“It makes me very sad when I celebrate (Mass) here in the piazza or in the basilica and I see so many cell phones held up. Not only by the faithful, but also by some priests and even bishops!

“The Mass is not a show … so remember, no cell phones!” he said.

