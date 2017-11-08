Uber Reaches For The Skies With Plan For Sleek Flying Taxi

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Commuters of the future could get some relief from congested roads if Uber’s plans for flying taxis work out.

The ride-hailing service has unveiled an artist’s impression of the sleek, futuristic machine it hopes to start using for demonstration flights in 2020 and deploy for ride-sharing by 2028.

The battery-powered aircraft looks like a cross between a small plane and a helicopter, with fixed wings and rotors. It was presented at a technology conference Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal.

The vehicle is intended to soar over traffic congestion, sharply reducing city travel times. Uber hopes it will eventually cost commuters less than using their own car.

The scheme still faces plenty of challenges, though, including certification of the new vehicle by authorities, pilot training and conceiving urban air traffic management systems.

