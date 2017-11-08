GUIDE: Veterans Day Freebies And Discounts

There are lots of places where veterans and active duty service members can get free stuff on Veterans Day. See some of those deals below!

APPLEBEE’S

On Saturday, November 11, Applebee’s will offer a free meal to veterans and active duty military who can provide proof of military service.

BAR LOUIE

Free flatbread or burger offered to veterans on Saturday.

BJ’S RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE

On Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $12.95 by presenting a military ID or proof of service at any BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® location nationwide.

BOB EVANS

Veterans and active duty military will be able to choose from one of six free meals offered at Bob Evans on Saturday, Nov. 11.

BONEFISH GRILL

On Saturday, November 11, all active and retired service members with a valid military ID will receive a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp at all Bonefish Grill location.

BOSTON MARKET

CLICK HERE for a coupon to get a Veterans Day BOGO meal Nov. 10 through Nov. 12.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

On Saturday, November 11, 2017 all Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in the U.S. will offer a complimentary order of wings with a side of fries to active and retired armed services members.

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN

California Pizza Kitchen will honor members of the U.S. military, both past and present, this Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, with a complimentary entrée from a special Veterans Day menu.

DENNY’S

From 5 a.m. to noon Friday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating locations. Offer requires valid military ID.

DUNKIN DONUTS

This Veterans Day, Dunkin Donuts will say thank you to those who serve by serving a free donut to Veterans and active duty military. On Saturday, November 11, anyone who shows a military ID at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide will be offered a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.

FAMOUS DAVE’S

On Saturday, November 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day, Famous Dave’s would like to thank all former and current military personnel for their dedication and service to our country by offering a FREE Two Meat Salute.

GREENE TURTLE

Veterans & Active Military will enjoy a free meal on Saturday, Nov. 11.

HOOTER’S

Hooters invites all veterans and active duty military to enjoy a free meal on Veterans Day,

IHOP

On Nov. 10, veterans will get a free order of Red, White & Blue Pancakes.

LITTLE CAESAR’S

Veterans and active members of the military get a free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo.

MISSION BBQ

Mission BBQ is offering veterans a free sandwich and cake to veterans.

NATIONAL PARKS

Entry to all national parks will be free Nov. 11 and 12 for Veterans Day Weekend.

ON THE BORDER

Present proof of military ID or service, and enjoy a Free Create-Your-Own Combo Meal with rice and beans, plus chips & salsa.

RED LOBSTER

In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert on Saturday,November 11, 2017.

RED ROBIN

Show proof of service to get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

RUBY TUESDAY

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members are invited to enjoy a free appetizer at Ruby Tuesday.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE

This Veteran’s Day, Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active duty members of the United States military to enjoy a FREE lunch on Saturday, November 11.

TGI FRIDAY’S

Veterans can get a free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and a coupon for $5 off next meal.

WAWA

Free coffee all day Saturday for veterans, active military and family members.

WORLD OF BEER

Veterans, servicemen & servicewomen get a free beer or $5 off (where legal) with a valid VA card or Military ID on Nov 11th.

ZOE’S KITCHEN

This Veterans Day, Zoës Kitchen is thanking the brave men and women who have served our country by offering a free entree to all veterans and active members of the military. To get their free entrée, veterans and active military members must present their military ID at checkout.

