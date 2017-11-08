Weather Blog: Below Normal Temps

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A rather overcast day with some limited sun in a few areas. Temperatures remained well below normal in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tomorrow will be a bit milder as we should top out over 50, but later Thursday night, an Arctic front will bring with it very cold air from Central and Northern Canada.

Wind chills Friday morning, will be around the upper teens to low 20’s. Highs with a gusty breeze will top out in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Friday night a near record to record low is expected as we may drop to about 19 degrees by Saturday morning.

A gradual warm up will begin, but not until Sunday.

Stay warm!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook