Centenarian Dies After Being Hurt In Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a 106-year-old man has died of injuries suffered in a fire in his Baltimore home.
Fire department officials tell local media that Lloyd Taylor was injured Sunday in a fire in his home near Coppin State University. He suffered second-degree burns to his hands, arms, and chest, and was taken to a hospital.
Authorities say Taylor died Wednesday from respiratory failure caused by smoke inhalation.
Officials say the blaze was caused by cooking.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)