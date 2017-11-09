12-Year-Old Evacuates Family From Burning Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Thursday at around 7 a.m., a 12-year-old helped get their family safely out of their burning Elkridge home, authorities say.

More than 50 firefighters and paramedics were called to the 6600 block of Washington Boulevard. The fire was knocked down within minutes.

Later, crews learned that the reason all the occupants had already escaped from the house when they arrived was that the child heard the alarm and was able to alert and evacuate the rest of the family.

The house will be posed as unsafe and the family of five will be displaced. Red Cross and the Howard County Public School System are providing assistance to the family.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

