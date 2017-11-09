Alcohol Use Is A Major Risk Factor For Cancer, But 70% Of Americans Don’t Think So

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even light drinkers may raise their risk of getting several types of cancer, but 70 percent of Americans don’t recognize alcohol as a risk factor for the disease, according to a new statement from the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

“People typically don’t associate drinking beer, wine, and hard liquor with increasing their risk of developing cancer in their lifetimes,” said ASCO President Bruce Johnson. “However, the link between increased alcohol consumption and cancer has been firmly established.”

Several leading cancers — including those of the breast, colon, esophagus, and head and neck — are linked with alcohol use.

The ASCO says between five and six percent of new cancers and cancer deaths globally are directly attributable to alcohol.

ASCO’s National Cancer Opinion Survey, release last month, found that only 38 percent of Americans were limiting their alcohol intake as a way to reduce their risk for cancer.

Their poll was conducted in July, and surveyed 4,016 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

