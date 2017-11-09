WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch In Effect From Late Tonight Through Friday Morning|WJZ Radar|Download The WJZ Weather App  

Officials Offer Reward For Information In Officer’s Death

Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Metropolitan Police Department

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal agency is offering a $20,000 reward for information in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Washington police officer in Baltimore.

Forty-year-old Tony Anthony Mason Jr. was found with gunshot wounds early Saturday. He and a woman were sitting in a parked car when they were shot. Mason died at a hospital; the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington said Mason, a sergeant, was a 17-year veteran of the force.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered the reward on Thursday.

