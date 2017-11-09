FBI Searching For Parkville Bank Robbery Suspect; Robbed 2 Banks In 1 Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The FBI is searching for a man who is connected to two Parkville bank robberies.

Authorities say an unknown suspect is believed to be responsible for robberies that occurred at two M&T Banks on October 30 and November 3.

Officials say the suspect robbed the M&T Banks located at 8200 Harford Road and 8812 Waltham Woods Road.

In each robbery the suspect allegedly announced a robbery using a demand note and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and appears to be between 35 to 45 years old.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Contact the FBI at 410-265-8080 or tips.fbi.gov

