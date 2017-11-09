WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch In Effect From Late Tonight Through Friday Morning|WJZ Radar|Download The WJZ Weather App  

Police Advising An Important New Reason To Wipe Your Shopping Cart

Filed Under: Fentanyl, Leachville Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wiping your cart of germs is something that’s highly recommended when you go shopping. But police in one city are telling people to wipe their carts down for a very important reason.

The reason is the danger of fentanyl getting on your hands. If you touch a handle with fentanyl, it can get into your system. It’s a warning sent down by the Leachville Police Department in Arkansas.

They say it’s a situation that can turn deadly.

A release from the Drug Enforcement Administration says exposure to fentanyl can kill you. “A very small amount, ingested, or absorbed through your skin can kill you.”

The DEA also says fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin. A dosage of the drug is a microgram, one millionth of a gram.

The drug and its analogues appear in several forms including powder, blotter paper, tablets, and spray.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch