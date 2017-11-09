Police Advising An Important New Reason To Wipe Your Shopping Cart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wiping your cart of germs is something that’s highly recommended when you go shopping. But police in one city are telling people to wipe their carts down for a very important reason.

The reason is the danger of fentanyl getting on your hands. If you touch a handle with fentanyl, it can get into your system. It’s a warning sent down by the Leachville Police Department in Arkansas.

They say it’s a situation that can turn deadly.

A release from the Drug Enforcement Administration says exposure to fentanyl can kill you. “A very small amount, ingested, or absorbed through your skin can kill you.”

The DEA also says fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin. A dosage of the drug is a microgram, one millionth of a gram.

The drug and its analogues appear in several forms including powder, blotter paper, tablets, and spray.

