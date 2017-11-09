4 Teens Arrested For Fed Hill Halloween Assault, Police Express Frustration With Juvenile Justice System

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore Police announced that four 15-year-olds — two girls and two boys — have been arrested in connection with a Federal Hill assault on Halloween night, they also expressed frustration with the fact that repeat juvenile offenders are on the streets.

“It’s a broken juvenile criminal justice system,” Commissioner Kevin Davis said.

There has been a spike of violent acts in the city that police believe have been committed by teenagers.

On Halloween night, police say groups of teens terrorized trick-or-treaters and used bats and boards to attack people. Similar events that evening were reported in Federal Hill, on Calvert Street downtown, and on Spring Lake Way in north Baltimore.

There have also been multiple attacks by groups of juveniles at the Inner Harbor recently.

Commissioner Davis completely disagrees with those who say juveniles are getting back on the streets because of “weak cases” against them.

“I reject that,” he said.

He noted that most of the teens who were arrested, if not all, are repeat offenders, which adds to his frustration.

“We have to arrest these juveniles again and again,” he said.

Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer also spoke at Thursday’s press conference. Juveniles are suspected in a carjacking that occurred in his district Thursday morning.

“We cannot continue to allow this behavior to keep occurring,” he said. “It’s a small group of people… it’s the same people over and over and over that get arrested and they’re back out on the streets… how did they get to the point where they’re running around with ankle bracelets on, many of them, and still committing these offenses?”

