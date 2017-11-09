Maryland Medical Marijuana Panel Director Resigning

BALTIMORE (AP) — The executive director of Maryland’s medical marijuana commission is resigning.

The panel announced Thursday that Patrick Jameson will resign, effective Nov. 30.

Jameson says it’s been an honor to help sick people and launch a new lucrative industry in Maryland. He says the time has come for him to pursue other interests.

The commission is beginning a search for a new executive director. Jameson will assist with a transition plan. The commission says daily operations will continue as normal.

Maryland legalized medical marijuana in 2013. Delays have prevented patients from actually receiving the drug, but that could change soon. Licensed facilities may be able to distribute the drug by the end of the year or early next year.

