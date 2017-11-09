Suspect Arrested In Wednesday’s Double Shooting In Dundalk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect has been arrested for the shooting in Dundalk that took place Wednesday afternoon, police say.

On Wednesday, around 1:15 p.m., police were called to the 7500 block of Lange Street for a shooting. According to police, the suspect shot two people inside the residence.

The suspect met with someone inside the residence, but once inside showed the handgun in an attempted robbery. The people inside the home began to fight the suspect who then fired the gun, striking one man in the upper body and another man in the lower body.

The suspect fled the location, but later investigation led to his identification, which has not yet been released.

The suspect was arrested around 9:30 Wednesday night.

Both of the shooting victims are in fair condition at local hospitals and expected to survive heir injuries. Neither of the victims were residents of the home.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook