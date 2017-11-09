WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch In Effect From Late Tonight Through Friday Morning|WJZ Radar|Download The WJZ Weather App  

Transgender Service Members, ACLU Of Maryland File Suit Against Trump’s Ban

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender military service has been filed by the ACLU of Maryland on behalf of six transgender service members.

The first person named in the suit is Petty Officer First Class Brock Stone, of Anne Arundel County.

The others listed are Staff Sergeant Kate Cole, Senior Airman John Doe, Airman First Class Seven Ero George, Petty Officer First Class Teagan Gilbert and Technical Sergeant Tommie Parker.

A court in Washington state already issued a temporary injunction last month, and the military is allowing trans service members while studying the issue.

