Undercover Investigation Reveals Mock Weapons Got Through TSA Screeners

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An undercover investigation revealed an alarming number of mock weapons were able to get pass TSA screeners.

The Department of Homeland Security conducted the undercover investigation and said test weapons were able to get through security more than 70 percent of the time. That’s better than a 95 percent failure rate two years ago, but not good enough for some travelers at BWI.

The report comes just weeks before the busy holiday travel season.

“It’s kind of scary to be honest with ya,” Chris Dodson said.

“It’s kind of crazy. It’s something they definitely need to be more mindful of,” Tuoyo Asagba said.

Last month, the TSA showcased new safety features at BWI, but the focus was on a different type of threat; uncovering potential bombs disguised in electronics.

“So it’s a laptop right? Nope. There’s more to it than meets the eye. Got some wires coming out of the bottom,” said Lisa Farbstein of the TSA in a past interview. “It’s been altered, he back has been removed.”

The agency has also busted thousands of passengers in 2016 alone. Agents plucked 3,391 guns out of travelers’ carry-on bags. Many of the weapons were loaded.

After the troubling report, TSA said they are taking “OIG findings very seriously and are implementing measures that will improve screening effectiveness at checkpoints.”

As terrorists try to find new ways to attack Frank Cilluffo, a former director of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, said this is a matter of life and death.

“They’re looking for vulnerabilities that can be exploited. We need to make sure that we can push that as far as we can to minimize the risk,” Cilluffo said.

All faith has not been lost.

“They’ve been very good. I travel with my jewelry, even it is little bulkier they would call me out and they would open it. I think they are doing pretty good as far as I’m concerned,” Prasannea Palla said.

There are new more advanced scanners that members of Congress and the TSA support, but it comes down to money.

The agency says it will need more funding to pay for that more advanced technology.

Last year, agents caught 24 guns in carry-on bags. So far this year, there have been 22.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook