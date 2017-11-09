University of Maryland Libraries To Help Digitize Rare Audio

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Libraries will use a grant worth almost $21,400 to fund a project aimed at digitizing and preserving rare audio recordings from community radio stations. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The school will now be able to convert almost 600 recordings that are part of a National Federation of Community Broadcasting Archives.

The archive has collections of underrepresented voices from documentaries, interviews, and commentaries. There are also musical performances which include songs and chants of the Maori, New Zealand’s indigenous people.

After the recordings are digitized, they will be available for free online. They will be able to be used as a resource to researchers around the world.

The recordings will also be relocated to the offsite Severn Library where temperature and humidity conditions won’t threaten them.

