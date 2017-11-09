Weather Blog: Coldest Night Since Winter

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The coldest air since last March 5 is on the way for Friday night.

A cold front will cross the region after midnight and as the breeze picks up, colder air and much drier air will filter into the entire region.

Sunshine will dominate your Friday, but the winds may gust to 30 mph at times, bringing our wind chills into the upper 20’s most of the afternoon.

As winds go calm at night, we are set to break a record low which now stands at 21. We may get to 19 degrees by Saturday morning.

A hard freeze is certainly in store for all areas by Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny, but very chilly before a slight warm-up on Sunday.

Welcome to a taste of winter!

