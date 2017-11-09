WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch In Effect From Late Tonight Through Friday Morning|WJZ Radar|Download The WJZ Weather App  

Weather Blog: Coldest Night Since Winter

By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The coldest air since last March 5 is on the way for Friday night.

A cold front will cross the region after midnight and as the breeze picks up, colder air and much drier air will filter into the entire region.

Sunshine will dominate your Friday, but the winds may gust to 30 mph at times, bringing our wind chills into the upper 20’s most of the afternoon.

As winds go calm at night, we are set to break a record low which now stands at 21. We may get to 19 degrees by Saturday morning.

A hard freeze is certainly in store for all areas by Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny, but very chilly before a slight warm-up on Sunday.

Welcome to a taste of winter!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch