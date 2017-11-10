WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Temps To Plunge This Weekend, Freeze Warning For Baltimore, Surrounding Counties 7 P.M. Friday To 10 A.M. Saturday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Breakfast At Tiffany’s Comes To Life At New York Store

NEW YORK (AP) — Having breakfast at Tiffany’s isn’t just a big screen fantasy anymore.

The New York-based Tiffany & Co. jewelry chain has opened a restaurant at its flagship Fifth Avenue location in Manhattan, and the menu does include breakfast. The store is the setting for Audrey Hepburn’s classic 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe opened its doors Friday. The $29 breakfast selections include avocado toast and a buttermilk waffle. Lunch meals are available for $39, and shoppers can sit down for tea and finger sandwiches for $49.

The cafe’s chairs and dishes feature the company’s signature blue.

