WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Temps To Plunge This Weekend, Freeze Warning For Baltimore, Surrounding Counties 7 P.M. Friday To 10 A.M. Saturday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Frigid Weekend Ahead, Freeze Warning In Effect Friday Night Into Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a chilly Friday, and temperatures are expected to dip even lower this weekend.

The windchill is making it feel like it’s freezing outside in Baltimore Friday afternoon, and a Freeze Warning is set to go into effect at 7 p.m. and last until 10 a.m. Saturday.

freeze warning1 Frigid Weekend Ahead, Freeze Warning In Effect Friday Night Into Saturday

“This is the first taste of this kind of cold weather that we’ve had since March,” Meteorologist Tim Williams says. “A Freeze Warning means that temperatures in the 20s and sub-freezing temperatures are very likely, likely will kill all vegetation out there, all tender vegetation.”

Marty Bass says the weekend temps will have more of a January feel than a November feel, with highs of 41 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday.

And the 19-degree foretasted overnight low could tie or break a record set in 1973.

