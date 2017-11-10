LAX World Closes All Stores And Leaves Headquarters

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Lacrosse retailer LAX World has closed all 16 of its stores, including the original Towson location. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The closures come as CEO Frank Barbarino and the company are facing numerous lawsuits from landlords and vendors. On the company’s headquarters in Cockeysville, an eviction petition from Baltimore County District Court hangs on the door. It says the company owes more than $11,200.

The store in Bel Air closed in May and its landlord, the Harford Mall Business Trust, was awarded a judgement for $27,880 in unpaid rent in Harford County District Court in June.

LAX World’s landlord in Ellicott City, King Family Properties, said in a lawsuit in Hward County Circuit Court that the store owes $60,330 in past-due rent, penalties, and interests.

The store has also left its corporate headquarters in Cockeysville. The chain started in 1988 as the country’s first store dedicated to lacrosse. The company had been expanding since being sold four years ago by founder Jim Darcangelo to a LAX World Executive and two former Jos. A Bank Clothiers Inc. executives.

Despite the store closures, the website is still open.

