Louis C.K. On Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘These Stories Are True’

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — After a Thursday New York Times report accused comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct toward several women, he has released a statement saying the stories are true.

Times reporter David Itzkoff tweeted the statement Friday afternoon.

Louis CK has put out a statement. "These stories are true," he says. pic.twitter.com/8oCH7YhqnF — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 10, 2017

Comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov, Rebecca Corry allege the Emmy-winning star of FX’s “Louie” either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone. A fifth woman detailed her allegations against C.K. to the paper but was not identified.

Corry alleges the comedian, while she was working on TV pilot in 2005, asked “if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me.” She declined “and he told me he had issues.” The show’s executive producers, Courteney Cox and David Arquette confirmed Corry’s account to the Times. Cindy Guagenti, Arquette’s representative, told The AP her client had nothing more to add.

In anticipation of the report, the New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s new film “I Love You, Daddy” was canceled on Thursday night and C.K.’s scheduled Friday appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” also has been scrapped. The small distribution company handling the release of “I Love You Daddy” said it is reviewing the situation and giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film.

HBO announced Thursday that C.K. would no longer be participating in “Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs,” set to air on the cable channel November 18. HBO also said it will remove C.K.’s past projects from its video on demand services.

C.K. is among the latest Hollywood figures to be accused of misconduct in a wave that began when dozens of sexual harassment allegations were reported last month against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

