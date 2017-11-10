Pandora Ice Rick At Inner Harbor Kicks Off Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s beginning to look a lot like winter at the Inner Harbor.

The Pandora Ice Rink in downtown Baltimore is a sure sign of the holiday season.

The rink is back for a fourth year and businesses surrounding the Inner Harbor are joining in on the fun, by offering specials to all the skaters throughout the season.

“It’s an awesome experience to start the season like this,” Anthony Scarpelli said.

“You get to see the water all the boats coming in, the buildings are tall blocking out the sun so you can have the Christmas feel,” Aiden Scarpelli said.

Young and old visitors alike are lacing up.

“So it’s going to be fun because it’s his first time going, we have been walking around here everyday and so I’ve been showing him that hey we are going to go ice skating with daddy soon!” Jenette Bares said.

From the professionals to the beginners, skaters of all levels are invited to join the tradition that grows every year.

More than 20,000 visitors are expected to take a spin downtown.

“Such a great place to come together for a fun night out it’s pretty low costs so you can come out and have a fun family night with your friends everybody is happy here,” said Lauren Ford of the Downtown Partnership.

There will also be special events planned throughout the season to boost the Inner Harbor holiday experience.

“It’s about sharing the love, the holiday season is special because you have your family back with you so it’s an opportunity to do something together,” said Visit Baltimore president Al Hutchinson.

The rink is open until 11 p.m. and will be open through January 15, seven days a week.

In honor of Veterans Day, all service members and veterans skate free Saturday.

