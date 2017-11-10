Man Admits To Killing Friend With Screwdriver After Drinking

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has admitted to killing his friend with a screwdriver after they were drinking together earlier this year.

The Capital on Thursday reported that Santos Abel Diaz-Lemus, of Annapolis, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the June death of Fredy Roberto Lopez-Martinez.

In a statement, the State’s Attorney’s Office says Lopez-Martinez assaulted Diaz-Lemus first, but Diaz-Lemus responded with an “unreasonable amount of force,” stabbing him three times with a screwdriver, including once above the left eye.

Police say the two got into an argument while drinking at the victim’s home. Diaz-Lemus left without incident, but the two fought later that evening at the Jessup home of one of Lopez-Martinez’s co-workers.

State’s Attorney spokeswoman Emily Morse said the charges were reduced from murder to manslaughter largely because Lopez-Martinez instigated the confrontation.

