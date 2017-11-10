WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch In Effect Until 10 A.M.. Warming Centers To Open With Second Freeze Watch In Effect Tonight|WJZ Radar|Download The WJZ Weather App  

Man Admits To Killing Friend With Screwdriver After Drinking

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has admitted to killing his friend with a screwdriver after they were drinking together earlier this year.

The Capital on Thursday reported that Santos Abel Diaz-Lemus, of Annapolis, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the June death of Fredy Roberto Lopez-Martinez.

In a statement, the State’s Attorney’s Office says Lopez-Martinez assaulted Diaz-Lemus first, but Diaz-Lemus responded with an “unreasonable amount of force,” stabbing him three times with a screwdriver, including once above the left eye.

Police say the two got into an argument while drinking at the victim’s home. Diaz-Lemus left without incident, but the two fought later that evening at the Jessup home of one of Lopez-Martinez’s co-workers.

State’s Attorney spokeswoman Emily Morse said the charges were reduced from murder to manslaughter largely because Lopez-Martinez instigated the confrontation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch