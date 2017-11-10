Warming Centers To Open In Anne Arundel County Amid Freezing Temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– If people in Anne Arundel County need a place to stay as temperatures become freezing Friday night, warming centers will be open.

The National Weather Service says wind chill temperatures will be around 11 degrees during the overnight hours.

Warming Centers will open Friday night at 7 and will stay open until 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department have listed these locations as warming centers:

Northern District; 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena

Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

These centers will have water and restroom facilities. Medical care will not be available and anyone experiencing or observing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1.

Pets are not allowed at any of the warming centers and accomodations will be made for service animals.

The Office of Emergency Management is also encouraging you to exercise caution during these extremely cold temperatures. They’re telling residents to watch for changes in levels of consciousness and motor coordination, indicated by stumbles, mumbles, fumbles, and grumbles. Symptoms of frostbite include gradual numbness, pale or purple skin, hard skin, or tingling or burning in the impacted area.

The Department of Health is also sharing tips to keep you safe during these conditions.

Layer your clothing to have more flexibility and control over how warm you stay. Avoid cotton clothing for winter activities.

cotton clothing for winter activities.

Prepare for the unexpected. Most hypothermia cases occur due to an unexpected change in the weather or temperature.

change in the weather or temperature.

Wear a warm hat; up to 50 percent of body heat is lost through the head.

Avoid getting wet when the temperature dips.

Wear waterproof boots or shoes to keep your feet dry.

Drink plenty of water. Avoid nicotine, caffeine, and alcohol.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is also sharing these tips to stay safe inside your homes during freezing temperatures.

Store several days’ worth of non-perishable food and bottled water.

Keep several days’ worth of medications.

Keep fireplaces and wood-burning stoves clean.

Never leave space heaters on and unattended.

Ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are operating properly.

Check on older adults, neighbors, and relatives with disabilities.

