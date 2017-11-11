Baltimore Losing Thousands In Parking Fines

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is losing out on collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in parking fines because city officials have not implemented a new law for more than two months.

A law signed by Mayor Catherine Pugh was supposed to increase the fine for parking in a bus lane or in front of a bus stop from $75 to $250 beginning Sept. 1. The Baltimore Sun reports that city officials have not updated their citations to reflect the higher fine.

City Councilman Ryan Dorsey said in an email to city officials that it’s “inexcusable” for the city to lose that revenue.

A senior adviser in Baltimore’s transportation department wrote in an email to Dorsey that changes need to be made to the city’s mainframe so the higher fines can be accepted.

