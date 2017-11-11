Repeat Offender Arrested And Charged With Gun, Narcotic Violations

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A covert operation by a Baltimore City police officer revealed suspected cocaine, a gun and money Friday morning.
Officers say around 10:35 a.m., an officer was in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street watching suspected narcotic activity by a suspect frequently checking on a black bag that was stashed inside a bucket.
Police stopped 26-year-old Charles Ransome, who allegedly had suspected cocaine and money on him.
The officer then went to the bucket and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
Ransome was taken to Central Booking where he has been charged with handgun and narcotics violations. Ransome, who is a repeat offender, will remain at Central Booking on a no-bail status until the day of his trial.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook