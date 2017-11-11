Repeat Offender Arrested And Charged With Gun, Narcotic Violations

Filed Under: Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A covert operation by a Baltimore City police officer revealed suspected cocaine, a gun and money Friday morning.

Officers say around 10:35 a.m., an officer was in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street watching suspected narcotic activity by a suspect frequently checking on a black bag that was stashed inside a bucket.

Police stopped 26-year-old Charles Ransome, who allegedly had suspected cocaine and money on him.

charles ransome Repeat Offender Arrested And Charged With Gun, Narcotic Violations

The officer then went to the bucket and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.

2500 e biddle street Repeat Offender Arrested And Charged With Gun, Narcotic Violations

Ransome was taken to Central Booking where he has been charged with handgun and narcotics violations.  Ransome, who is a repeat offender, will remain at Central Booking on a no-bail status until the day of his trial.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch