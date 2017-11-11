Trooper Hospitalized After Being Hit By Drunk Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police trooper is being treated at a hospital after being hit by a drunk driver early Saturday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m., Maryland State Police TFC Angel Ortiz was assisting with a disabled vehicle on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway at Allentown Rd.
Ortiz was parked behind the disabled vehicle, while the driver was changing a flat tire, when his marked Ford Explorer was hit by a silver Audi A-5.
The driver of the Audi, identified as Maurice Gresham, 51, was arrested and charged with DUI at the scene.
Ortiz was taken by ambulance to Prince George’s Hospital.
