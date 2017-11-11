Trooper Hospitalized After Being Hit By Drunk Driver

Filed Under: drunk driver, Local TV, Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police trooper is being treated at a hospital after being hit by a drunk driver early Saturday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Maryland State Police TFC Angel Ortiz was assisting with a disabled vehicle on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway at Allentown Rd.

Ortiz was parked behind the disabled vehicle, while the driver was changing a flat tire, when his marked Ford Explorer was hit by a silver Audi A-5.

The driver of the Audi, identified as Maurice Gresham, 51, was arrested and charged with DUI at the scene.

Ortiz was taken by ambulance to Prince George’s Hospital.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch