Volunteers Needed To Help Make Special Hats For Newborns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to put their skills towards a good cause.
The organization is looking for volunteers to knit or crochet infant-sized hats to support the third-annual Little Hats, Big Hearts program to celebrate American Heart Month.
The red hats are for babies born in February.
The following hospitals in Maryland are participating:
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Howard County Hosptial
- Frederick Regional Health System
- Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center
- St. Agnes Healthcare
- The Johnst Hopkins Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center
- Universtiy of Maryland Medical Center
- Western Maryland Medical System
