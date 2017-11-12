Volunteers Needed To Help Make Special Hats For Newborns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to put their skills towards a good cause.

The organization is looking for volunteers to knit or crochet infant-sized hats to support the third-annual Little Hats, Big Hearts program to celebrate American Heart Month.

The red hats are for babies born in February.

The following hospitals in Maryland are participating:

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Howard County Hosptial
  • Frederick Regional Health System
  • Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center
  • St. Agnes Healthcare
  • The Johnst Hopkins Hospital
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center
  • Universtiy of Maryland Medical Center
  • Western Maryland Medical System

Click here for more information.

