Man Dies After Being Shot In Buttocks; Suspected Robbery

Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Fatal Shooting, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has died after being shot in the buttocks Sunday afternoon, according to Baltimore police.

Officers say a 26-year-old man was shot in the unit block of North Spring Street around 2:40 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Detectives learned the victim was shot as he left a store by an unknown masked suspect.  Investigators believe the motive was robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch