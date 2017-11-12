Man Dies After Being Shot In Buttocks; Suspected Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has died after being shot in the buttocks Sunday afternoon, according to Baltimore police.
Officers say a 26-year-old man was shot in the unit block of North Spring Street around 2:40 p.m.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Detectives learned the victim was shot as he left a store by an unknown masked suspect. Investigators believe the motive was robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.
