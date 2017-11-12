Maryland Couple Had 1 Child, Then Twins… Now Triplets On The Way!

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– In just a few short months, a Maryland family of five will become a family of eight with the addition of triplets.

It’s a rare natural pregnancy that doctors say beats the odds.

Doctors say the odds of being 1-2-3 parents, are less than 1 in a 1,000. The Tolbert family in Waldorf are beating the numbers.

Shai is six and loves super heroes. The twins Alexander and Riley are two.

The boys were the Tolbert family’s greatest adventure to date until now.

“Initially people were literally mouth on the floor just in shock that it could happen again,” father Robert Tolbert said.

After having a son, then identical twins, Nia Tolbert is pregnant with triplets.

The sonogram picture is taller than the twins.

It was back in August when Nia broke the news to Rob with a gift bag. Then she hopped on a plane to Florida for a solo vacation.

“I saw how long it was, I was like ‘why is this strip so long?’ And I looked at it, and it said baby A, baby B, baby C, and that’s when I passed out,” Robert said.

Doctors say there are a lot of reasons some women are likely to have multiples. If a woman is taller, or has had multiples in the past. The older the woman is, the more likely she’ll have twins. Even ethnicity can play a role. Nigeria has the highest rate of twins and multiples in the world.

The couple is now preparing to add three girls to their brood.

Regardless of the shock, the Tolbert’s are ready for three more beating hearts and the infinite love that comes with it.

“I love being a mom, I can’t explain the feeling of someone yelling at you all day, throwing toys at you, throwing up on you at the end of the day, you are there,” Nia said.

The baby girls are due in March.

The couple says they won’t be testing any theories on 1-2-3-4 children in the future.

