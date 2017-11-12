Police: Man Shot To Death In Parked Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are investigating a homicide where a man was found in a car with gunshot wounds Sunday night.
Officers say around 8 p.m., they responded to the 2100 block of Sinclair Lane where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a parked car.
He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.
