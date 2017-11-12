Police: Man Shot To Death In Parked Car

Filed Under: Baltimore, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are investigating a homicide where a man was found in a car with gunshot wounds Sunday night.

Officers say around 8 p.m., they responded to the 2100 block of Sinclair Lane where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a parked car.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch