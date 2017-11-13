‘He Left A Friend, A Loved One To Die’; Driver Flees Crash Scene, Passenger Left To Die

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ has obtained never before seen video of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash, in which the driver fled and left a passenger to die.

It’s been more than 48 hours since La’Quisha Anderson was killed in a crash in northeast Baltimore.

The driver of the car she was in fled the scene, and police have been looking for him ever since.

The newly released video shows the Kia Sorento involved traveling on Belair Rd. right before the crash, and these images are also the final moments of Anderson’s life.

The video shows right before the driver lost control and slammed into a parked tow truck. The crash also shut down Belair Rd. for a time.

Police say by the time first responders arrived, the driver of the SUV was already gone, leaving behind his passenger, 27-year-old Anderson.

Anderson was not wearing a seat belt. Police say she was ejected from vehicle and died at the scene.

“He left a friend, a loved one. He left them there to die,” said Baltimore PD Det. Donny Moses.

WJZ reporter Amy Yensi stopped by Anderson’s Baltimore home, where her mother was too upset to talk on camera.

She says she can’t believe her daughter was abandoned in such a heartless way.

“She was hurt, neck broke, just completely mangled, and just tossed aside and left alone like that,” said Veronica Malone, Anderson’s aunt:

It’s been days since the deadly crash early Saturday morning.

Scattered pieces of debris still mark the spot where Anderson’s lifeless body was found.

Her grandmother says when she heard that Anderson died, at first she didn’t believe it.

“I’m like, ‘Ya’ll better stop playing and tell Quisha to get her butt on in here,'” said Evelyn Koger. “I just talked to her, and she said ‘Ma, I’m not playing, Quisha’s gone.'”

The driver has not been identified. Police say the vehicle’s rightful owner had no idea it was missing.

“I’m feeling so hurt and so upset just to know, her being left alone like that, in the street, in that kind of condition, and it could possibly be somebody she knows,” Malone said.

The family says they never met the driver, but know Anderson was out with a friend that night.

They’re currently working on funeral arrangements.

The driver of the tow truck did not suffer any serious injuries.

If you have any information on this crash, you’re asked to call police.

